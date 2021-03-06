Advertisement

NRHD readies to distribute single-dose vaccines to higher-risk groups

(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A batch of 5,000 new Johnson & Johnson vaccines were received and are ready to be distributed by the New River Health District.

According to an announcement from the NRHD, half of the doses are for pharmacies and other vaccination partners to be given to people ages 65 and up, with the other half being distributed to frontline workers in Phase 1b, and people in Phase 1a and high-priority categories of 1b who waited specifically for this type.

Radford University is holding an appointment-only vaccination event on March 8 at the Dedmon Center. This is not open to the public, and is designed to vaccinate those at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 or of serious illness. Anyone eligible will receive invitations for appointments.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for people ages 18 and up.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

