One taken to hospital after fire at Danville’s Heritage Towers

Nearby residents were evacuated before being returned safely later Friday.
(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries Friday after their apartment was on fire at the Heritage Towers (231 South Ridge St).

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to a reported structure fire at 4:30 p.m. and found smoke leaving the second-story property. Bystanders told fire crews that the person who lives in the apartment was injured. The victim was located near the room on fire within the apartment.

Another small fire was located at the unit.

The flames were able to be extinguished.

Residents of nearby apartments were evacuated before being returned safely later Friday.

