Public weighs in on changing the name of Lee Plaza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is a historic space in downtown Roanoke, but the future of the square named for Confederate General Robert E. Lee could be changing.

The public is now sharing thoughts with city leaders about the possibility of renaming Lee Plaza. Community members weighed in at a hearing Thursday hosted by Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board.

“What you’re doing is going to guide us,” Mayor Sherman Lea told those speaking during public comment.

Citizens suggested influential Roanokers that they would like to see honored.

The Robert E. Lee Monument once stood in the center of the square at the heart of the city. The monument, dedicated to Roanoke by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the 1960s, was knocked down by a citizen last July.

After that incident the city council voted unanimously to remove it in August, prompting a dialogue on changing the identity of the plaza.

“Removing the memorial, really in my view, is just one step in renaming and re-purposing the plaza,” City Councilman Bill Bestpitch said.

Bestpitch says he sees neither the monument nor its namesake as reflective of the Star City’s current culture.

“My preference is simply that we name it something that represents our values,” he said, also suggesting that city leaders consider a name that is not tied to one specific figure.

One person during the public hearing had a similar idea, suggesting “Freedom Plaza.”

The city council will now take recommendations from the Equity and Empowerment Board. They are expected to take a vote on renaming the plaza in early April.

