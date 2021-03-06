Advertisement

Small plane crash-lands at ROA Saturday

The plane was a Cessna T210N
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - A Cessna T210N crash-landed Saturday morning with two people on-board at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Neither person was injured, according to the airport.

The crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, with ROA’s Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) and Operations responding to the scene.

The plane has since been removed from the runway.

Cleanup at the airport is underway.

