Advertisement

Virginia COVID percent positivity remains 6.3% for third straight day

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 584,537 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, March 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,477 from the 583,060 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,652 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,175,489 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 2,122,323. New data for Saturday have not yet been released.

6,018,284 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 9,519 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 9,428.

1,164 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s count of 1,222.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

48,386 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Gibson, last reported to be in Vinton and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief and stimulus checks bill OK in sight
House destroyed by fire off Hardy Road in Bedford County
Fire destroys home in Hardy
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
A New York City woman used TikTok to show millions of viewers the weird discovery she made...
Woman discovers mystery room behind bathroom mirror in her NYC apartment

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Speedy variants power virus surge sweeping Europe
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate works through night with virus, stimulus checks bill on path to passage
This photograph provided by Office of his Holiness the Dalai Lama shows the Tibetan spiritual...
Dalai Lama receives coronavirus vaccine
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Highlights: What’s changed in the Senate’s virus relief, stimulus checks bill