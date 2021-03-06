Virginia COVID percent positivity remains 6.3% for third straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 584,537 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, March 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,477 from the 583,060 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 1,652 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,175,489 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 2,122,323. New data for Saturday have not yet been released.

6,018,284 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 6.3% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 9,519 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 9,428.

1,164 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s count of 1,222.

48,386 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

