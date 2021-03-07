Advertisement

1 year since first COVID case: VA now has 585,700 cases

COVID File Image
COVID File Image(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 585,700 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, March 7, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,163 from the 584,537 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 1,477 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,267,459 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from Saturday’s 2,220,399.

6,038,209 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 6.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 6.3 reported Thursday-Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 9,596 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s 9,519.

1,127 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s count of 1,164.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

48,428 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31
Found safe: Man, 31, reported missing in Pulaski Co.
Brent Gibson, last reported to be in Vinton and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Small plane crash-lands at Roanoke airport
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks

Latest News

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against COVID-19 rules
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people getting Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at Berglund Center
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Senate passes amendment to help students experiencing homelessness