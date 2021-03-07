Advertisement

Angels of Assisi hosts drive-thru pet food pantry

Angels of Assisi employees gave out free dog and cat food Sunday.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi held a drive-thru pet food pantry Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They gave out free dog and cat food to over 40 families and handed out over 80 bags of food. The nonprofit has a pet food pantry every day during their business hours, so this drive-thru event was a way for them to get the word out.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily have the funds to be able to afford cat and dog food, and we really try to keep people with their pets, so this is a great way to make sure people and pets can stay together,” Dayna Reynolds, Director of Communications for Angels of Assisi, said.

Reynolds said Angels of Assisi had no more pet food left a couple of weeks ago, so they put a plea out for more and received a large outpouring of support, including a truckload of food from the United States Postal Service.

