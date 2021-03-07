Christiansburg’s first downtown brewery prepares to open

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town’s first downtown brewery is getting ready to open its doors.

The Iron Tree Brewing Company has set up shop in the heart of the town. All three owners Jansen Lee, Steve Peter and Seth Locklear are Virginia Tech grads that fell in love with the area and never wanted to leave. They started homebrewing, loved it and wanted to share their gift with the community.

“There’s not just a huge presence here of other breweries and really Christiansburg needs something to do,” Locklear said. “We’re hoping to be able to be that place that people are just coming in the evenings to hang out, have a beer and enjoy their time here.”

The owners have been spending weekends and nights after work renovating the building on their own. They plan to open in the next two months once their ABC license is pushed through.

Iron Tree plans to have about 10 different beers on tap at a time.

The micro brewery is located at 5 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

