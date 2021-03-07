Cool today, but temperatures climb this week

SUNDAY

Clear and cold this morning with calm winds. Winds will increase mid to late morning and will remain breezy through the afternoon. Winds could gusts 20-25 mph.

Sunny and cool today. (WDBJ Weather)

All signs lead to a major warm up toward the middle of the month. Several models are indicating mid and upper 60s are in the forecast as early as next week.

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine and highs soar back into the low to mid 60s with some locations climbing into the 70 by the end of the week.

10 Day Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

Some models indicate showers could return late next week, but most keep us dry.

