Liberty men’s basketball grabs the 79-75 win against North Alabama for third-straight conference title

The Flames enter the NCAA tournament at 23-5 for the year.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDBJ) - Liberty University won the ASUN Tournament Sunday with a 79-75 win over North Alabama.

The Flames are now three-peat conference champions.

Darius McGhee put up 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

