Liberty men’s basketball grabs the 79-75 win against North Alabama for third-straight conference title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDBJ) - Liberty University won the ASUN Tournament Sunday with a 79-75 win over North Alabama.

The Flames are now three-peat conference champions.

Darius McGhee put up 21 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

The Flames enter the NCAA tournament at 23-5 for the year.

