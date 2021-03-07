Neighbor rallies community after Hardy family loses house in fire

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is now leaning on their community after losing their house, pets and car in a fire on Friday. A neighbor is rallying the community in support of the King family.

Katie Fagan said she saw her neighbor’s house up in flames Friday morning.

“About 7:55, I was bringing my children to school in the area and we were going to drive past this area, and it turned out to be a big amount of smoke coming from up here,” Fagan said.

She drove past the King’s house and saw it was on fire, so she called 9-1-1.

“No emergency personnel were here yet at that point but multiple stations responded and helped. They filled up large tankers of water and had to go refill up and come back,” she said.

Only one member of the King family was home at the time of the fire, and he safely escaped. But Fagan says the King family lost their house, a car, two of their four dogs, one cat, and their other cat is in the emergency vet.

“It’s just devastation for this family, they literally lost everything within an hour/hour and a half,” Fagan said.

She has now made it her mission to help them out. She posted on Facebook about the fire and ways people can donate and has already seen many contributions roll in, including money and essential items.

“You think about if this was something that happened to you, to your home, to your family, you’d think, I’d like to know people cared enough to help us whether they knew us or not,” Fagan said.

She said if you would like to help out the family, you can send them a PayPal at kingfam1106@gmail.com or venmo them @kingfam1106.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.