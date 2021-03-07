Advertisement

Neighbor rallies community after Hardy family loses house in fire

A house in Hardy on Virginia Ridge Drive went up in flames Friday morning.
A house in Hardy on Virginia Ridge Drive went up in flames Friday morning.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ) - A family is now leaning on their community after losing their house, pets and car in a fire on Friday. A neighbor is rallying the community in support of the King family.

Katie Fagan said she saw her neighbor’s house up in flames Friday morning.

“About 7:55, I was bringing my children to school in the area and we were going to drive past this area, and it turned out to be a big amount of smoke coming from up here,” Fagan said.

She drove past the King’s house and saw it was on fire, so she called 9-1-1.

“No emergency personnel were here yet at that point but multiple stations responded and helped. They filled up large tankers of water and had to go refill up and come back,” she said.

Only one member of the King family was home at the time of the fire, and he safely escaped. But Fagan says the King family lost their house, a car, two of their four dogs, one cat, and their other cat is in the emergency vet.

“It’s just devastation for this family, they literally lost everything within an hour/hour and a half,” Fagan said.

She has now made it her mission to help them out. She posted on Facebook about the fire and ways people can donate and has already seen many contributions roll in, including money and essential items.

“You think about if this was something that happened to you, to your home, to your family, you’d think, I’d like to know people cared enough to help us whether they knew us or not,” Fagan said.

She said if you would like to help out the family, you can send them a PayPal at kingfam1106@gmail.com or venmo them @kingfam1106.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Joseph Trujillo, 31
Found safe: Man, 31, reported missing in Pulaski Co.
Brent Gibson, last reported to be in Vinton and along the Blue Ridge Parkway
Search ongoing for missing man along Blue Ridge Parkway
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Courtesy Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Small plane crash-lands at Roanoke airport
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread

Latest News

Courtesy WWBT
Half the staff: Louisa County Confederate flag to fly from smaller pole
Angels of Assisi employees gave out free dog and cat food Sunday.
Angels of Assisi hosts drive-thru pet food pantry
Liberty men’s basketball grabs the 79-75 win against North Alabama for third-straight conference title
Chris's Coffee & Custard 3.7.21
Chris's Coffee & Custard 3.7.21