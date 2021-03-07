Advertisement

Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling for his resignation.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling for his resignation.

Now two months since the violence at the Capitol, protesters don’t want that to be forgotten. They lined Main Street, standing in silence, holding signs calling for his removal. Griffith voted against the November election results.

“We want to send the message that we still disapprove of his actions and if he’s going to represent us and uphold the constitution from all enemies both foreign and domestic he should do so,” Salem Democratic Committee Chair Nathan Auldridge said.

The protesters say people here in our hometowns still oppose his actions when he signed the Texas lawsuit to throw out the 2020 election results.

