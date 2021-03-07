Stephens leads VMI past Furman 91-90 in OT in SoCon tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jake Stephens scored 25 points as VMI narrowly beat Furman 91-90 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament.

Greg Parham added 21 points and Trey Bonham had 14 points for VMI. Myles Lewis added 13 points. Stephens hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Noah Gurley scored a career-high 30 points plus seven rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins. Alex Hunter and Clay Mounce each had 17 points.

The Keydets, a 6 seed, advance to the SoCon semifinals for the first time since 2003. They will play 7-seed Mercer on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

