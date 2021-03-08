Advertisement

Appalachian Power customers may see increase in monthly bills

Published: Mar. 8, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power is looking to recover electric transmission costs which, if approved, would mean an increase in customers’ monthly bills.

The company filed a request with the Virginia State Corporation Commission seeking recovery of those costs. The rate change is the first sought by the company since 2017 for transmission infrastructure improvements.

Appalachian Power is requesting to increase the authorized Transmission Rate Adjustment Clause (T-RAC) from $225.1 million to $337.7 million. The T-RAC recovers costs for transmission services, fees and new construction. The company said it plans to make significant investments in transmission infrastructure to improve grid reliability and accommodate the anticipated growth in renewable generation.

If approved by the SCC, the change will increase monthly bills for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $11.52, or approximately 11%, in July 2021.

Appalachian Power said rate adjustment clauses allow it to periodically adjust parts of the bill for specific costs not included in base rates. This filing was made to cover an increase in Network Integration Transmission Service and an anticipated decline in revenues in the company’s base rate charges, according to Appalachian Power.

Appalachian Power has more than 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

