Advertisement

Burn ban enacted for Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has enacted a burn ban until April 30, with no burning permitted until after 4 p.m. unless certain conditions are met.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry has enacted a burn ban until April 30, with no burning permitted until after 4 p.m. unless certain conditions are met.

Burn Wisely. Postpone any burning until there is significant rainfall and the burn bans are removed. If you live in any area that does not have any restrictions on burning, please, be extra careful.

  • Don’t burn on windy days.
  • Keep your burn piles small.
  • Have water and tools nearby.
  • Never leave your fire unattended.
  • If you are burning and your fire escapes, call 911 immediately.

Bag or Build, but Don’t Burn. If you typically burn your raked leaves in the fall, please bag them instead for the 2019 season. Alternatively, you can #LeavetheLeaves to build habitat for wildlife and overwintering beneficial bugs.

Be Mindful in the Woods. If you are hiking, camping, fishing or hunting this fall, there are things you can do to minimize the chance you’ll start a fire in the wilderness.

  • Never leave your campfire unattended.
  • Use a designated fire pit and clear away leaves and pine needles from around the fire pit.
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby.
  • Make “campfire soup” when you put out your fire.
  • Don’t park your vehicles over tall grass or brush.

Understand Outdoor Fire Laws. This publication explains Virginia burning laws – be familiar with these laws and the risks of ignoring them. [brochure]”

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A house in Hardy on Virginia Ridge Drive went up in flames Friday morning.
Neighbor rallies community after Hardy family loses house in fire

Latest News

Crews respond to vehicle fire in SE Roanoke
Carilion Rockbridge updates visitation guidelines
3 injured in shooting at Martinsville restaurant.
Court records identify third alleged shooter in Martinsville restaurant shootout
Monday Midday Forecast