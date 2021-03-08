Carilion Rockbridge updates visitation guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning Tuesday, March 9 at 9 a.m., the red level of highly restricted visitation protocols at Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital is being lowered to the yellow level of restricted visitation.

According to Carilion, the visitation level is assessed on a weekly basis on the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community around each facility.

Adult inpatients can now welcome one visitor (aged 18 and up) per day. Pediatric inpatients remain eligible for two visitors.

“Visitation Guidelines

All visitors must adhere to the following:

All visitors are required to wear a mask. If visitors do not have a mask or do not have an appropriate mask, we will provide you with one. Face masks with valves and face masks that are deemed offensive are not permitted at Carilion facilities.

Visitors will be screened when they arrive. Anyone who is sick may not visit patients in our facilities. If an outpatient surgery visitor fails screening, the surgery may be rescheduled.

Except for certain situations (listed below), all visitors must be over age 18.

Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Please do not enter the hospital before 9 a.m. or gather outside of entrances. Specific units may establish alternate hours. Speak with your loved one’s care team for special visitation opportunities if you’re unable to visit in person.

While visiting a patient, we expect visitors to take the following precautions:

Proceed directly to the patient room and directly to the exit upon leaving.

Bring your own food or use the vending machines. Cafeterias are for employees only at this time.

Remain in patient rooms unless instructed by staff.

Use the bathroom facilities in the patient room you’re visiting.

Practice social distancing and remain six feet from patients when possible.”

