City of Lynchburg asks for more volunteers for vaccination site

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser administers a vaccine at the city's vaccination site in...
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City is asking for more volunteers for its vaccination site.

City officials anticipate more usage of that site in the coming weeks.

They say because of that, they need more volunteers to help with their efforts.

Those who volunteer will get training for the position they sign up for.

The city says they’ll take as many volunteers as they can get.

“These people that are volunteering in city schools, people like myself, the fire department, we have our other job duties so we want people to share some of this activity because we just can’t be here every day. We have other things we have to attend to and so we’re looking for volunteers to sort of help us out,” said Greg Wormser, Lynchburg fire chief.

Wormser says it takes 40 to 50 people to run the site.

