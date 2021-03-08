Court document reveals new details in shooting at El Norteno

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new court document states security footage Virginia State Police obtained from the scene of a shooting shows two men, Jamel Turner and Rosario Eggleston, at El Norteno restaurant before, during, and after the initial shootings that occurred at the restaurant’s main entrance February 5th.

According to the document, the footage also shows Turner and Eggleston going to the restaurant patio and immediately firing their handguns toward the parking lot in the direction of Tahj J. Capel and another unidentified man.

Capel was struck by gunfire and taken to a Martinsville hospital before being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Turner was also struck and injured by gunfire and was transported to Carilion.

The search warrant filed in Roanoke City Circuit Court is for all medical records of Capel.

