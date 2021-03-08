Advertisement

Court document reveals new details in shooting at El Norteno

New details revealed in El Norteno shooting.
New details revealed in El Norteno shooting.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new court document states security footage Virginia State Police obtained from the scene of a shooting shows two men, Jamel Turner and Rosario Eggleston, at El Norteno restaurant before, during, and after the initial shootings that occurred at the restaurant’s main entrance February 5th.

According to the document, the footage also shows Turner and Eggleston going to the restaurant patio and immediately firing their handguns toward the parking lot in the direction of Tahj J. Capel and another unidentified man.

Capel was struck by gunfire and taken to a Martinsville hospital before being transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Turner was also struck and injured by gunfire and was transported to Carilion.

The search warrant filed in Roanoke City Circuit Court is for all medical records of Capel.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A house in Hardy on Virginia Ridge Drive went up in flames Friday morning.
Neighbor rallies community after Hardy family loses house in fire

Latest News

Lynchburg Fire Chief Greg Wormser administers a vaccine at the city's vaccination site in...
City of Lynchburg asks for more volunteers for vaccination site
Daniel Flint appeared in court Monday where he waived his preliminary hearing.
Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect waives preliminary hearing
Megan Paris, Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death waives preliminary hearing
A principal and student chat at LCS Operation Student Engagement
LCS hosts first Operation Student Engagement event