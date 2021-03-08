Court records identify third alleged shooter in Martinsville restaurant shootout

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A third alleged shooter has been identified as being part of a shootout at a restaurant in Martinsville in February.

Court records obtained by WDBJ7 identify Jamel Turner as an alleged shooter who was also hit by gunfire during the incident. So far, Jamal Jenkins, 24 of Collinsville, and Rosario Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville, are charged in connection with two shooting deaths.

Virginia State Police say Keilo Anton Martin, 23, and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville, were shot and killed inside the restaurant bar area the night of February 5.

According to court records, Martinsville Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at El Norteno restaurant on East Church Street. A Martinsville officer on patrol had heard the shots and responded to the restaurant. He witnessed “multiple active shooters” on the restaurant patio fire handguns at people in the restaurant parking lot, and himself fired at the shooters in the patio area.

Restaurant security video, according to court records, show Eggleston and Jamel Turner, 21, in the restaurant before and during the first shooting in the restaurant’s main entrance area. After the shooting inside the restaurant, the video shows, both men went to the patio and fired their handguns toward the parking lot toward two other men. One of those two men was hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital. Turner was also hit by gunfire, and was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

No other charges have been filed so far as Virginia State Police continue their investigation, since a Martinsville officer was involved.

