Crews respond to 10-acre brushfire in Hillsville Sunday

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A stretch of land measuring approximately 10 acres at 7908 Poplar Camp Road in Hillsville was hit by a brushfire Sunday.

According to the Hillsville Fire Department, crews responded at around 2:45 p.m. and found the fire progressively moving. They immediately started to suppress the flames and cut a fire line around the line of fire and surrounding structures.

Assistance for additional crew and tanker operations was requested from the Laurel Fork Fire Department, Galax Fire Department, Barren Springs Fire Department, and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Carroll Fire & Rescue, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and the Virginia State Police all assisted with the case.

