Grown Here at Home: Woods Farms getting ready for planting season in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) -

At Woods Farms in Franklin County, they’re working in the greenhouse.

“I’m glad the sun is shining. It’s getting warm. It’s getting to be planting season. We’re starting out with our flowers and doing a few herbs,” said Mark Woods owner of Woods Farms.

Believe it or not, it’s not about just sowing a bunch of seeds. There’s actually a method to this thing.

“We stagger out so many trays of cabbage, broccoli. Then we’ll come back a week or 10 days later and do another three or four trays, and the same way with tomatoes, that way you have a consistency of plants coming in to transplant,” Mark explained.

Right now hey are loving all this sun we’re getting.

“Everything takes so many days of germination, and it’s harder to germinate seed when it’s cold and cloudy. You’ve gotta have the heat. We’ll sow the seeds and we’ll stack our trays up. Even inside the greenhouse we’ll pull another piece of plastic over top of it to hold that heat inside of it to have a consistency between 68 to 80 degrees because you’ve got to have the constant heat there,” Mark said.

The season looks like it’s off to a great start.

“Everything this year is going good. I can’t complain. Ya know, I’ve had customers calling to make sure we were going to have the product to sell this year and you know we are, so the good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise, we’ll be right there at it. So everything is looking good so far,” Mark said.

Click here to check out the Woods Farms Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.