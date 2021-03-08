Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is urging people to pick up their phones, after many calls to schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine have gone unanswered.

The district said it doesn’t want anyone’s lack of a computer or email address to prevent them from receiving a vaccine. While the district has been making phone call-only appointments, it said staffing shortages have made it harder to reach as many citizens as needed.

The district has recruited additional volunteers the week of March 8 to make phone calls. Now, it just wants to encourage citizens to answer those calls.

“If your phone is set to silence unknown numbers or junk callers, you may miss a call from us. Recently as many as 50% of our calls to make appointments have gone unanswered. We may not always be able to leave a voicemail so we can continue to work through the list, but we will never drop someone from the list if they are unable to be reached,” said Christie Wills, RCAHD communications officer.

For those wary of answering calls from unknown numbers, the FBI has released guidance on what to do if a call is a COVID-19-related scam.

“Hang up the phone or delete the email if anyone asks for any form of payment or social security numbers. We will not ask for those things,” said Wills.

