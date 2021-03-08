Advertisement

Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment had his charges dropped Monday.

Kenneth Walker was accused of firing a single shot at LMPD officers when they broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment last year. He was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer, but Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine eventually dropped those charges without prejudice, meaning the charges could be restored.

Last week, Wine’s office recommended the charges be dropped permanently, and Monday, Judge Olu Stevens did just that, WAVE 3 News confirmed.

Walker was Taylor’s boyfriend the night three LMPD officers raided her apartment as part of a multi-scene drug investigation. When the officers used a battering ram to break down the door, Walker allegedly fired one shot, striking one of the officers in the leg and prompting a barrage of return gunfire from the officers.

The officer who was struck recovered from his injuries. Taylor was shot several times and bled to death in the hallway of her apartment.

Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of the incident.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
A house in Hardy on Virginia Ridge Drive went up in flames Friday morning.
Neighbor rallies community after Hardy family loses house in fire

Latest News

Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he...
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
Crews respond to vehicle fire in SE Roanoke
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death
Meghan Markle tells Oprah how she felt left out of the royal family and the concerns raised...
5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed
George Floyd death: Jury selection delayed