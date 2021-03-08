Advertisement

LCS hosts first Operation Student Engagement event

A principal and student chat at LCS Operation Student Engagement
A principal and student chat at LCS Operation Student Engagement(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Chances to connect with students and parents face-to-face for the past year have been limited. But Operation Student Engagement is hoping to change that. It’s the newest initiative for Lynchburg City Schools to reach and connect with parents and students, and talk to them about returning to school four days per week in just over a month.

Monday afternoon, LCS, along with several outreach partners, were at Dearington Apartments to give out backpacks, food, shoes, and prizes.

Staff members were also on hand to answer questions.

”We just thought it was important to bring the lessons, the learning, to the kids, to the families, in the neighborhood, to show how much we care about our families, so we’re out here with a whole bunch of folks who are just willing and ready to give kids instructional materials. We have food for them, games, supplies, everything for our kids out here today,” said Dr. Crystal Edwards, superintendent for Lynchburg City Schools.

