Advertisement

Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Monday

(Source: CDC via CNN)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 586,592 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, March 8, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 892 from the 585,700 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 1,163 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

[VDH launches central pre-registration website, phone number for COVID-19 vaccine]

[VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia]

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 2,306,251 doses of vaccine had been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from Sunday’s 2,267,459.

6,050,079 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 6.2% reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 9,683 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Sunday’s 9,596.

1,142 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s count of 1,127.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

48,467 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Christiansburg's first downtown brewery is getting ready to open its doors.
Christiansburg’s first downtown brewery prepares to open
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

Latest News

Emil Hopner, 103, received his second coronavirus vaccine dose in Santa Clara, California.
103-year-old man who survived 1918 pandemic and Holocaust receives COVID-19 vaccine
File image
Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
Local pharmacists step up in COVID-19 vaccination effort
Experts estimate between 70 and 85 percent of the population must be vaccinated to reach...
States ease COVID-19 restrictions even as variants spread