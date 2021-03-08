New amphitheater coming to Southern Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Southwest Virginia will have a new venue to satisfy their concert and festival needs in the near future.

Purpose Driven Events, the company that bought The Ridge (formerly known as Phase 2 and Cattle Annies), has announced its plans to open a 30,000-capacity amphitheater on nearly 300 acres of land just off Route 29 on the Chatham-Danville line.

The Blue Ridge Amphitheater will be a venue for major concerts and music festivals. Its location was chosen due to its proximity to cities such as Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro.

The company said the layout for the amphitheater will be scalable, allowing for as small a capacity as 5,000, and as large a capacity as 30,000 to accommodate larger shows.

“Blue Ridge Amphitheater is a massive game-changer for this market. While we have been able to bring many notable acts to this region in recent years, the launch of this venue will allow us to deliver a tier of talent many did not believe could routinely come,” said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Slye. “It also gives us the opportunity to unlock a higher level of event features and experiences, beyond just music, due to the significant volume of land we now have to work with year-round. This is another exciting and massive step to provide the highest quality of entertainment to a community that I have grown to love so dearly.”

“Make no mistake about it. Though the size and scope of events are now larger at Blue Ridge Amphitheater, our unique mission is unwavering. Passion, purpose, integrity, sustainability, and a fan-driven mindset is still the pulse of everything we do. There is much to be done, but our team will not deviate from our desire to learn and improve for you,” Slye said.

The company said the amphitheater intends to open in August 2021, with five music festivals already scheduled for the year.

You can find more information and sign up for updates and announcements on their website. You can also follow the venue on Instagram and Facebook @BlueRidgeAmphitheater.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.