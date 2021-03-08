Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect waives preliminary hearing

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The man charged with arson and burglary of the old Bedford Middle School appeared in court Monday for his preliminary hearing.

In his last appearance, Daniel Flint was found competent to stand trial, if necessary.

But Monday’s court date was quick after Flint waived his right to his hearing.

“In exchange for that we amended one of the two charges,” said Wes Nance, Bedford County commonwealth’s attorney.

Nance says Flint’s burglary charge was amended. Although the charge still carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, the floor was lowered as a part of that amendment.

“The floor, the lowest maximum you can get, is actually a little bit lower with the amended charge. The previous charge is five to 20, this one is one to 20,” said Nance.

Flint’s charges of arson and burglary are still both felony charges, but an April grand jury will help determine what happens next.

“More often than not, what we do here in Bedford County is we preset that with the defense counsel, whether it’s a jury, a bench trial or a plea. Those are the basic three options. So by the end of the day on April 2, we will have a trail date for you to present to the public at large,” said Nance.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.