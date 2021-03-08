Advertisement

Planning Commission approves Oak Grove Center Plan

(WDBJ)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Planning Commission has adopted the Oak Grove Center Plan, a collaboration between the city and Roanoke County.

The multi-faceted plan envisions a thriving village center for businesses and residents.

Monday afternoon, planning commission members praised citizen involvement in the process and cooperation between city and county officials.

Kit Hale is a member of the Planning Commission.

“And I can remember a time many, many, many years ago when Roanoke City and Roanoke County just didn’t much get along, and they just didn’t communicate,” Hale said during the virtual meeting. “And this is certainly testimony that the planning staffs, leadership of both jurisdictions with this common goal of improving this area is a great step in the right direction.”

The Planning Commission forwarded the Oak Grove Center Plan to Roanoke City Council.

Members of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to discuss it during a work session on Tuesday afternoon.

