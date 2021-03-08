Roanoke remembers Selma to Montgomery March anniversary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday marked another anniversary since the day hundreds of demonstrators were attacked during a peaceful march for voting rights. The Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held an event downtown reminding people about the Selma to Montgomery March.

It started with a march across the Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Bridge as those who attended the event chanted, “What do we want, justice, when do we want it, now.”

After walking over the bridge, they gathered around the remembering Bloody Sunday.

“It was such an inhumane thing that happened to such great people and we definitely need to remember our history because if we don’t remember then it has a way of repeating itself,” SCLC Secretary Yzavia Haney said.

Speakers prompted African Americans to continue exercising their right to vote.

“We are here today not only to commemorate, but to educate and to make aware of the importance of voting and racial equity,” Rev. Amy Hodge Ziglar said. “Keep on pressing to obtain and to maintain all the rights that we deserve.”

Local politicians, including Mayor Sherman Lea, said March 7 is symbolic of the fight the Black community has always had.

“It laid the groundwork for all the stuff you see today,” Lea said.

It’s one demonstrators said should never be forgotten.

“As long as you speak the truth and as long as you are speaking the truth and know my lord and savior Jesus Christ that I’m saying it right I do not have any fear,” SCLC President Rev. Perneller Chubb-Wilson said.

Speakers at Sunday’s event said every election is important and we should continue to hold elected officials accountable, so they follow through with their promises.

