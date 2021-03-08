Advertisement

Surgeon defends taking Zoom virtual court call from operating room

By KCRA staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) - A surgeon is speaking out after a viral video showed him attending virtual traffic court from the operating room.

Dr. Scott Green, a plastic surgeon, said critics misunderstand what happened and what’s normal during such procedures.

He was doing a facelift when the traffic court called upon him on Zoom to address a speeding ticket.

“This was our last case. We were about halfway through it, through all the critical parts,” Green said.

Green answered the call from the operating room, having already handed the case over to a fellow he was training, another surgeon with five years of experience.

“The fellow was a fully graduated plastic surgeon who comes to learn something about our specialties,” he said.

When Court Commissioner Gary Link saw the doctor in a gown and obviously in the operating room, he called off the hearing, saying, “I do not feel comfortable for the welfare of the patient, if you are in the process of operating, that I would put on a trial.”

“To me, taking a call in the OR is something that occurs all the time - not a Zoom call to traffic court because I’ve never been to traffic court,” Green said.

The call streamed live to YouTube while the court carries out virtual hearings.

“This is a giant misunderstanding picked up by the internet, and it’s gone from bad to worse,” said Dr. Jeffrey Segal, Green’s attorney.

He said the question is whether the patient was ever compromised.

“We’ve already sent a pre-emptive statement explaining there was no patient safety issue. There was no confidentiality problem. I fully expect and anticipate the board will not have a problem with this,” Segal said.

Fellow doctors agree, taking calls or leaving the operating room is common, especially in cases that can last hours.

“When you’ve got two fully qualified, fully trained plastic surgeons in the room, one could actually leave and have a sandwich if he wanted to,” plastic surgeon Dr. Troy Adreasen said.

“He wasn’t doing that while operating. He was away from the table. At that point, he was just watching the fellow finishing the case,” said. Dr. Yona Barash, a general and oncological surgeon.

But from the outside looking in, as so many have on the now viral video, the doctor admits it would’ve been better to step out of the room.

“In hindsight, honestly, that would’ve been the simplest thing to do,” Green said.

As for that speeding ticket, he decided to pay the fine.

“To me, this has been a great outpouring of judgment followed by a great outpouring of love, and at the end of the day, the love is what I’m grateful for,” Green said.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A silent protest was held outside Congressman Morgan Griffith’s old law office Saturday calling...
Silent protests ask for Griffith’s resignation
Folks received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in a drive-thru at the Berglund...
8,000 people get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Berglund Center
Plugging in an electric car.
Va. becomes first ‘Zero Emission Vehicle’ state in the south with passage of four bills
Christiansburg's first downtown brewery is getting ready to open its doors.
Christiansburg’s first downtown brewery prepares to open
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks...
At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts

Latest News

The man once charged with attempted murder of a police officer the night of the deadly raid on...
Kenneth Walker: Charges dropped permanently against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend
LIVE: Biden remarks at International Women's Day event
This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of...
Explosive Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Carilion Rockbridge updates visitation guidelines
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Biden to deliver first prime time address Thursday