Temperatures soar across the region

Highs return to the 60s and 70s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
For spring lovers, this week’s forecast will be much to your liking. Temperatures will gradually rise as winds turn to the southwest this week. Highs will start out in the 50s and 60s Monday, but warm into the 70s by mid-week with ample sunshine. Rain chances remain slim until a front arrives by next weekend.

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine in the week ahead. Winds out of the west/southwest will drive our warmth. Highs will make it into the 60s and even 70s by mid-week. No rain is forecast until next weekend with our next cold front.

Temperatures soar into the 70s by midweek.
Temperatures soar into the 70s by midweek.(WDBJ Weather)
It looks like our next chance of any organized showers will move in on Friday.
It looks like our next chance of any organized showers will move in on Friday.(WDBJ Weather)

RAIN RETURNS

A full week of no rain is likely. However, a front will likely move in by the weekend ending our longest dry stretch of weather since last July. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible! Temperatures will return to seasonable levels by Sunday. Highs through the weekend will drop back into the 50s and 60s.

Few showers possible Friday into Saturday.
Few showers possible Friday into Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

