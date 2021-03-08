Virginia Tech’s Young wins ACC Coach of the Year, Aluma named second team

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had three ACC honorees Monday, with Mike Young winning Coach of the Year, Keve Aluma being named second-team All-ACC and Tyrece Radford receiving an honorable mention.

Young has eight conference Coach of the Year honors, as was on the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List. He also went 4-0 against the AP’s Top 25.

Young is only the second coach at Tech to win ACC Coach of the Year. His win marks the third time a Tech coach has won, after Seth Greenberg took the title in the 2004-05 season and the 2007-08 season.

Tech was originally predicted to finish 11th in the ACC preseason standings, but finished third under Young’s leadership.

Aluma was named to the All-ACC second team after averaging 15.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting 50.0% from the field. He was second in both free-throw attempts and free throws made. His 15.9 points per game was seventh best in the league and his rebounds were fifth best.

Aluma is the sixth Hokie to be named second-team All-ACC and the first since 2019.

Radford received the ACC honorable mention for his 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Of the 97 rebounds he pulled down, approximately a third of those were offensive.

The 2020-21 All-ACC Team and awards were determined by a panel made up of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

