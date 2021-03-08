Advertisement

Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death waives preliminary hearing

Megan Paris, Blue Ridge Regional Jail
Megan Paris, Blue Ridge Regional Jail(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in an investigation regarding a toddler’s death appeared briefly in Campbell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Monday. Brought in wearing an orange jumpsuit, Paris sat next to her attorney, and was asked by the judge if she had any questions about her charges.

Megan Paris is charged with malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect. She was arrested just two weeks after the death of a toddler, of whom she was responsible for taking care.

Paris’s case will head to the next Campbell County grand jury, which meets May 11.

