After 15 years, Rocky Mount park taking major step forward

Little progress on the park project has been made since 2006, when the land was donated to the...
Little progress on the park project has been made since 2006, when the land was donated to the town by T. Keister Greer, in honor of his daughter.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:41 AM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Off Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount, there’s a six acre memorial that you may have never noticed.

Celeste Park commemorates Celeste Greer, who died of diabetes when she was just a child. Her father, Rocky Mount lawyer T. Keister Greer, donated the park land as a living tribute back in 2006.

Since then, not a whole lot has happened.

“This parking lot we’re standing in right now was done early on,” said Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore on Monday. “Kinda stalled after that.”

That stall has finally ended, thanks to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation. The town applied for, and received, a $100,000 grant from the organization to improve the park. Town Council accepted the money Monday night.

Moore believes it’s the first recreational grant the town has received.

“We’re looking to add some walking trails, and add a sidewalk connection to downtown,” he said.

According to Moore, developing the park will help make Rocky Mount’s downtown more attractive to residents and tourists, and provide more opportunities to get outside, a particularly important addition during the pandemic

Some promised features of the park, like a pavilion and reflecting pool, will have to wait until more funding is secured. Work on the trails will start in the next few months, and will wrap up, Moore said, “within a year, if not the end of the year.”

T. Keister Greer passed away just a few years after he donated the land for the park. Carter Greer, Keister’s son and a circuit court judge in Martinsville said over the phone Monday that he was “delighted” the project is finally moving forward.

“If my sister Celeste were alive, she would be most pleased with the donation,” he said.

