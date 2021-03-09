Altavista businesses can connect to customers in a new way

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Altavista is debuting a new way for people to connect to businesses.

The town is getting involved on the Distrx app. That app is geared toward Main Street communities across the nation.

Local businesses can sign up to share what they’re all about and even offer in-app promos.

“Trying to attract just the younger generation and having that ability to do it on your smartphone or your tablet or even your computer, it’s just a great way to connect the businesses to the consumers,” said George Sandridge, Main Street coordinator.

Best of all, the app is free to use. Businesses can sign up here.

