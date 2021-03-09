Central Shenandoah Health District works to get out more vaccines

ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived in the Central Shenadoah Health District.

That’s let them vaccinate more people, including a recent clinic for 3,000 vaccine recipients, allowing the health district to pass the 30,000 vaccination level.

They’ve also added a new option to their website for people in the health district who are eligible to sign up for unclaimed appointments 24 hours before a clinic.

”Folks don’t see the email in time for an opportunity,” explained Laura Lee Wight of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “We call people still, and a lot people don’t know the number, so they don’t answer the phone, so this is just another avenue for folks to get the vaccine to hopefully increase accessibility to these clinics.”

They are still only vaccinating people in Phase 1b.

