Danville police looking for person of interest in February shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police in Danville are looking for a person of interest in a February shooting that left one person injured.

In the early morning hours of February 24, someone fired into a vehicle carrying two people in the 2900 block of West Main Street. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Danville, was hit multiple times. Police said the passenger then got into the driver’s seat and drove the man to Sovah Health emergency room, where he was in stable condition.

Investigators identified a person of interest, pictured in the attached surveillance photo. The person was a passenger in a dark-colored Nissan Altima with no front license plate, according to police.

The person of interest was a passenger in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. (Danville Police Department)

If you recognize the man or have any information on the incident, contact the police department at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app here.

