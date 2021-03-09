Advertisement

Father, son tail suspect after shooting on Tenn. highway

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting on Tennessee’s Interstate 24 and attempted to tail...
Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting on Tennessee’s Interstate 24 and attempted to tail the suspect. They took down the car's license plate number and helped police patrol the neighborhood where they ultimately lost track of the suspect.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By WSMV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:07 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee man and his son tailed a shooting suspect and took down their license plate number in an effort to help law enforcement following a possible road rage incident.

Carl Bauer and his son witnessed a shooting just before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Tennessee’s Interstate 24. The sheriff’s office believes it was a possible road rage incident. The victim was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.

Bauer says gun shots were flying across the interstate in the middle of the day.

“The next thing I know, the window comes down, and his arm comes out. I could see the gun, and the next thing I see are shell casings being popped out,” Bauer said. “When he bailed off to the right, for some reason, my natural instinct was follow him.”

Bauer tailed the suspect while speaking with a 911 dispatcher.

“He was weaving and dodging and driving very erratic,” Bauer said. “I’m giving a live feed, as far as where he’s going, what bridge we’re crossing over.”

After about a five-minute drive, Bauer unfortunately lost the suspect in a neighborhood. But he had taken down the license plate number, using a sharpie on his console, and he spent some time helping police patrol the area for the suspect’s car.

“I knew the car. If I had saw it again, I would have known it was it,” Bauer said.

Bauer says something like this should never happen.

“Whether they’re distracted or what and they swerve into someone else’s lane and make somebody mad, you don’t have the right to just shoot somebody,” he said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are following leads, calling the case “an active and ongoing investigation.” They did not release any details about the suspect’s car.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers may see increase in monthly bills
Dale Avenue/Roanoke Vehicle Fire
Two vehicles burned in SE Roanoke fire
File image
Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Monday

Latest News

Multiple fire crews responded to a "sizable" fire near Troutville Monday.
“Sizable” brush fire near Troutville knocked down by fire crews
Little progress on the park project has been made since 2006, when the land was donated to the...
After 15 years, Rocky Mount park taking major step forward
Dividers separate students within three to six feet of distance in the classroom on the first...
Montgomery County students return full time to classroom for first time in almost one year
Maverick the cat is lucky to have eight of his lives left after being hit by a truck a few...
Galax cat makes miraculous recovery after being hit by truck