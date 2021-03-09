Galax cat makes miraculous recovery after being hit by truck

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The saying goes that cats have nine lives. One cat from Galax is lucky to still have eight of his left.

Maverick was hit by a truck at the end of January and rescued by a Good Samaritan who then rushed him to the Galax Veterinary Clinic. Vets were quick to get him into surgery as he was barely alive with a broken jaw. He also had a hole in his side and his diaphragm that staff worked all night to save him.

“Some animals with diaphragmatic hernias alone don’t make it through surgery so the fact that he did with all of those other issues was really phenomenal,” Associate Veterinarian Dr. Joanne Ayers said.

The staff named him Maverick for good luck during the surgery, and since then he has made a miraculous recovery.

“Being able to see him go from a scared, injured kitten to fully normal almost grown up cat is just phenomenal,” said Foster Mom Emily Green. “I never would have thought he’d make it this far. It’s an absolute joy every day to see him getting stronger, getting braver.”

Maverick has fully recovered. He is now six months old and looking for a home.

He is fully vaccinated and neutered. If you’re interested in adopting Maverick you can email Emily Green at emmy94@vt.edu.

