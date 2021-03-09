‘I need to find him now;’ search continues for man missing for 6 days

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Wednesday is the last time anyone saw or heard from 26-year-old Brent Gibson.

“I know he’s just another person, but he’s my person and I need him back, or I need to know that he’s OK,” said Dawn Eanes, Brent’s mom, through tears.

For the past week, Eanes, alongside his dad, aunt, cousins, and friends have all gathered in parking lot at the Roanoke River Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway, to help search, and to wait.

“It’s all over social media, it’s everywhere. No one has come forward,” said Carrie Slusser, Brent’s aunt.

Volunteers, though, have come forward. The family estimates 150 people searched for Brent over the weekend.

As of Tuesday, Blue Ridge Parkway Law enforcement remains the lead agency. They requested help from Roanoke County Fire and Rescue and drones have been in the air.

”It’s been a real struggle and I think it’s been a lot for me, a lot for my family, it’s a lot to handle. I mean I just thought he was taking a lunch break,” said Slusser.

Slusser says everyone who knows her nephew loves him.

The hashtag “Bring Brent Home” is painted on family members cars, pictures and memories continue to get posted online.

But as the support for this family grows, so does the family’s desire to know where Brent is.

“I need to find him now,” said Eanes.

If you have any information about Gibson,

