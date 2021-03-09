JMU, Harrisonburg hosting 2021 CAA men’s basketball tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been plenty of changes over the last calendar year, especially when it comes to sporting events.

One big change brought a major event to the Friendly City.

Typically, the CAA plays its men’s basketball tournament in Washington D.C., though under the current circumstances due to the pandemic, the league brought its championship to Harrisonburg.

Since Saturday, James Madison University’s brand new Atlantic Union Bank Center has been the site of the tournament, hosting the CAA’s 10 teams in Harrisonburg.

A vote from the conference’s commissioners brought the league’s championship to JMU.

The tournament is being played with attendance limited to family and guests of the student-athletes and coaches.

CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said JMU’s staff does a tremendous job helping the conference host events and they are glad to be playing in Harrisonburg.

“When you talk to the teams, they’re just fortunate to play,” D’Antonio said. “We’ve got some teams here in the tournament where they haven’t played a game in 20-25 days. It has been a really interesting and unique season, but certainly, I know that we’re happy to be here and happy to be playing the tournament.”

He added that everyone in the conference has worked together “for the health, safety, and welfare for everyone involved.”

James Madison was eliminated from the tournament with a loss to Elon Sunday. The tournament concludes Tuesday night with the league championship game. The winner receives an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.