Lexington looks at street names

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington is a city full of history, and some of it is history that they have come to grips with.

“I think that there are all sorts of ways we can be contextualizing that past, in a richer way, in a more thorough way,” said Ellen Mayock of 50 Ways Rockbridge.

It’s brought new names to the church Robert E. Lee attended when he lived here, and the cemetery where “Stonewall” Jackson is buried.

Now groups including 50 Ways Rockbridge, CARE Rockbridge and the Rockbridge Area NAACP are looking at streets like Lee and Jackson Avenues, and Rebel Ridge Road.

But there’s a catch: In City Hall, on Washington Street, they’re working on the procedures.

“It’s not about Confederate streets, slavery streets, or anti-slavery streets, or anything from that time era,” said City Manager Jim Halasz. “It’s about how any citizen today or in ten years will go about petitioning the city council and working through the community renaming a city street.”

Before this came up, naming streets was a casual thing, leftover from tradition. But now, they’d like to have a method people can count on.

“The citizens should understand, again going into the future, if we want to rename a street, what are the criteria, how do we go about it, how do we do it properly,” Halasz said. “So it is something the community is satisfied with and it represents the community well going forward.”

“Maybe it makes more sense to think about our city streets as part of the community,” said Mayock, “Rather than as just the space in front of each individual parcel of land.”

The policy city council is looking at would be controlled by the people living on the street itself, while the groups petitioning for the name changes would prefer a committee allowing for greater input.

Mayock explained: “A citizen commission whereby there could be input in terms what the new names could be.”

City council is expected to settle the procedures at their next meeting.

The names changes will come after that.

“There’s plenty of work to be done,” said Mayock.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.