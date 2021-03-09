Local Colors festival to hold on-site and virtual activities in May

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 30th anniversary of Local Colors will be celebrated this year with on-site and virtual fun during the annual festival in May, Executive Director Lisa Spencer announced Tuesday.

Vendor booths and spaced-out seating will be present on Saturday, May 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event at Rivers Edge Park North is a free admission, family-friendly day of music, arts, crafts, food, attire, language and goodwill. Tastes and goods from around the world will be available to explore, along with fun activities for children.

A collection of dancing, martial arts displays and musical entertainment will be available virtually in the days around the festival.

The new “Cultural Pursuit” is a scavenger hunt ahead of the festival where teams and individuals compete electronically with others for prizes while learning about different cultures. Check back with festival social media accounts for details.

Applications for participants in the festival activities can be submitted through April 9 on the Local Colors website.

