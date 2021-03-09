Longtime Capitol Police office dies at age 60

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police died Tuesday.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III was 60. He died, after a period of declining health, while undergoing treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, according to Capitol Police.

Dowdy was a longtime member of the Capitol Police honor guard and a mainstay at what is known as Capitol Square’s Post 1, the entrance regarded as the 13-acre park’s main entryway for vehicles and pedestrians, at Ninth and East Grace streets, according to Capitol Police.

“Buddy was a natural to be stationed at the guard house at Post 1 and greet the governor, legislators, visitors and others arriving at Capitol Square,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, Capitol Police chief. “His easy-going personality allowed him to be professional while also making visitors feel relaxed and welcome.”

Dowdy, who was 27 when he joined the force in 1987, received many commendations over his career, according to the department, from the division and members of the General Assembly. He became a master officer in 2017 and served as a field training officer, mentoring younger officers who had just joined the division after graduation from the training academy.

According to a release, “Dowdy took particular pride in serving as a member of the honor guard, a job that kept him and other members of the unit especially busy in 2018, when Capitol Police celebrated the agency’s 400th anniversary by sending the outfit to a variety of special celebratory appearances.”

“Buddy chose as his career service to others, and for that, we all benefited,” Pike said. “We will miss him tremendously, and we ask that everyone keep his wife, Cheryl, as well as his son, Wilson, and other family and friends in your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.