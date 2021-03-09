Advertisement

One firefighter taken to hospital after Franklin County house fire

Crews responded to a 2:53 p.m. report for a residential structure fire at 93 Twins Coves Drive and found heavy black smoke and fire were leaving the property.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Moneta house fire left one firefighter in the hospital Monday with what appeared to be a medical emergency.

The building was insured, and the residents were relocated from the home. The fire was contained within around one hour, and crews remained on scene for approximately three and a half hours.

No civilians were injured.

