Our fire danger remains high with warming temperatures

Highs return to the 60s and 70s
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
For Spring lovers, this week’s forecast will be to your liking. However, the warm, dry air also comes at a price. Not only do we have the warm temperatures, but extremely dry air through the week. We’ll start in the 30s and 40s in the mornings with temperatures gradually rising from the 60s into the 70s each day as winds turn to the southwest.

DRY THROUGH THURSDAY

Our string of beautiful weather continues through Thursday with lots of sunshine. No rain is forecast until late Friday and Saturday. Even then, it doesn’t look like a washout. A wind shift from the west/southwest will drive our warmth but also continue to dry us out. Dew points along with relative humidity will remain very low during the day. This creates an incredibly high fire danger. Any fire that starts would spread rapidly. We’ll also add breezy conditions by Wednesday, exacerbating the fire danger.

In terms of temperatures, our afternoon highs will make it into the 60s Tuesday and even 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures continue to climb all across the region.
The fire danger remains high across the region through the middle of the week.
SHOWER CHANCES RETURNS

We may sneak in 7-10 days with no rain. By Friday, a cold front will move toward the region. This will likely end our longest dry stretch of weather since last Summer. The weekend doesn’t appear to be a washout, but a few showers are possible Friday and Saturday as the front drops south of the area.

Not only will the cold front bring in a few showers, it also helps temperatures return to seasonable levels by Sunday. Highs through the weekend will drop back into the 50s and 60s.

A weakening front will bring the chances of showers back into the region by Friday.
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.

