Phase 1b vaccine eligibility expanded in multiple hometown health districts

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Both the Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside health districts are expanding their access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Phase 1b recipients.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the following groups are now eligible to receive the vaccine, depending on vaccine supply and appointment availability:

-More frontline workers

-Individuals aged 16-64 with certain medical conditions or disabilities that could increase the danger of COVID-19

Previously, both health districts received less vaccine supplies than was originally expected, making doses only available to police/fire/hazmat, childcare/K-12 school staff, at-risk populations, and adults aged 65 and older. An increased supply was delivered, opening up the ability to expand Phase 1b eligibility.

“Now that we are able to reach out to more of our residents on the pre-registration list to schedule appointments, be sure to answer your phone and check your email,” added director of the PDHD and SSHD, Dr. Scott Spillmann.

Scheduling of appointments is set to begin as soon as this week.

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Health.

