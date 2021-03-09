Advertisement

Pulaski County business owners can explore a new app to help them minimize COVID risks

It is called the Public Health Readiness Tool.
It is called the Public Health Readiness Tool.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County business owners have a chance to learn how to use an app that can help them minimize COVID-19 risks.

It is called the Public Health Readiness Evaluation (PHRE) tool, a new mobile app developed for businesses and other organizations to help them stay on top of emerging COVID-19 guidance.

The app is being developed by Dr. Matthew Hull, a research scientist at Virginia Tech. The app will go through a series of questions designed to assess a business’s readiness to minimize COVID-19 risks. The questions will result in a readiness score and offer resources to help improve areas that need it.

“We are finally at a point where we know enough about COVID to be able to start with resources like this and be able to tell her business is exactly what they need to do so they can stay on top of it know what they need to do to protect their staff and community,” said Shannon Ainsley Interim Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

The app is funded in part by GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) that strengthens and diversifies Virginia’s economy and fosters the creation of higher wage jobs in strategic industries.

The app has not been released yet, but business owners can learn how it works during the chamber next networking event called ‘Power Hour’ on March 10 at 8:00a.

You can learn more about ‘Power Hour’ by visiting the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers may see increase in monthly bills
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Dale Avenue/Roanoke Vehicle Fire
Two vehicles burned in SE Roanoke fire
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth March 9, 2021
Governor speaks as Virginia’s COVID positivity rate drops to 5.8%
File image
Health district urging people to “pick up the phone” after vaccine scheduling calls go unanswered

Latest News

Businesses can sign up to get on the Distrx app.
Altavista businesses can connect to customers in a new way
Courtesy Wytheville Fire Department
Crews respond to Wythe County brush fire Tuesday
Several girls commemorate the new complex with an honorary groundbreaking Tuesday.
Rustburg softball organization breaks ground on new home base
Master Officer Woodrow W. "Buddy" Dowdy III, a 33-year veteran of the Virginia Division of...
Longtime Capitol Police office dies at age 60