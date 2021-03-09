Pulaski County business owners can explore a new app to help them minimize COVID risks

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County business owners have a chance to learn how to use an app that can help them minimize COVID-19 risks.

It is called the Public Health Readiness Evaluation (PHRE) tool, a new mobile app developed for businesses and other organizations to help them stay on top of emerging COVID-19 guidance.

The app is being developed by Dr. Matthew Hull, a research scientist at Virginia Tech. The app will go through a series of questions designed to assess a business’s readiness to minimize COVID-19 risks. The questions will result in a readiness score and offer resources to help improve areas that need it.

“We are finally at a point where we know enough about COVID to be able to start with resources like this and be able to tell her business is exactly what they need to do so they can stay on top of it know what they need to do to protect their staff and community,” said Shannon Ainsley Interim Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.

The app is funded in part by GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) that strengthens and diversifies Virginia’s economy and fosters the creation of higher wage jobs in strategic industries.

The app has not been released yet, but business owners can learn how it works during the chamber next networking event called ‘Power Hour’ on March 10 at 8:00a.

You can learn more about ‘Power Hour’ by visiting the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

