Rustburg softball organization breaks ground on new home base

Several girls commemorate the new complex with an honorary groundbreaking Tuesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A framed picture shows what’s been years in the making for Rustburg Dixie Softball.

Shovels at the ready help began that reality Tuesday.

Several girls helped break ground Tuesday on the new home of Rustburg Dixie Softball. The James B. Fray Sports Complex will soon be built on land near Rustburg High School.

Organization leaders say it’s a move that will benefit girls for years to come.

“We want these for current girls, future girls, generations to come. We want them to have this nice ballpark to continue on,” said Jessi Roman, Rustburg Dixie Softball president.

Roman says funding for the site has taken years to come by.

A rough ballpark estimate puts the site around $600,000 to build. The Fray Family Charitable Trust put $126,000 toward that figure.

The organization says it’ll be a grand slam when the site is ready.

“We’re gonna start with the groundbreaking within the next month, so that should take about two months, so we are hoping to play in fall,” said Roman.

Currently, they play at Concord Elementary.

They say having their own site will enable them to do much more.

“We can just have fields that we can use anytime we want. We can hold tournaments and you know, anything like that, that’s just a big deal for us,” said Roman.

They look to begin using their new fields in August.

