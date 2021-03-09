“Sizable” brush fire near Troutville knocked down by fire crews

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews from around Botetourt County rushed to the Troutville area Monday to deal with a “sizable” brush fire, according to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department. The blaze is just the latest in week of dry conditions.

The brush fire ignited near Switzer Mountain Road. A column of smoke could be seen miles away.

Fire crews responded around 6pm. Working across mountainous terrain, they cut “a containment line around the fire with the help of a neighbor on a bulldozer,” according to the department.

The fire was extinguished within a few hours.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.